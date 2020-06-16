WINNERS - Winners at the recent meeting of the Tri-City Duplicate Bridge Club were Rita Courson and Barb Crudo, first; Mary Emanuele and Stuart Kunselman, second; and Burdell and Norm Sherman, third.
