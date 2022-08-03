About People

JOINS TEAM — Board Certified Orthopedic Surgeon Charley Gates MD, will join the team at Titusville Area Hospital. Dr. Gates received his medical degree and completed his residency at the University of Pittsburgh School of Medicine. Dr. Gates worked in New York before returning to his home state of Pennsylvania. Dr. Gates received the Department of Orthopedic Surgery Resident Research Award from the University of Pittsburgh Medical Center in 2006. He has extensive academic achievements, including earning valedictorian of his class, and has been featured in a number of peer-reviewed medical publications.
RETIRES — R. David Wert of Falls Church, Virginia, a 1959 graduate of Oil City High School, has retired from the Central Intelligence Agency. Wert was recruited by the CIA in the fall of 1962 during the Cuban Missile Crisis. He accepted the position of cartographer in 1963 after graduating from Penn State with a degree in geography, and began his career several months before the assassination of President John F. Kennedy. During his 59-year tenure, Wert served under 12 presidents and 21 CIA directors. He retired at the end of July after many years as senior cartographer.