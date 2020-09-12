JOIN STAFF - Drs. Karandeep Maur and Nitin Patel have joined the staff at Titusville Area Hospital. Both are board certified gastroenterologists. Maur received his medical degree from St. Matthews University School of Medicine. He completed his residency and fellowship at Louisiana State University in Shreveport, Louisiana. Patel received his medical degree from Robert Wood Johnson Medical School. He completed his residency at Boston Medical Center and his fellowship at the University of Medicine and Dentistry of New Jersey University Hospital.
