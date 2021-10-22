About People

BIRTHDAYS — Several residents at Sugar Creek Station in Franklin will mark their birthdays next month. They include: Margery Daugherty, Nov. 2; Jacque Foster, Nov. 5; Bob Thatcher, Nov. 10; John Rodgers, Nov. 12; John Nadig, Nov. 14; Riley Estrada, Nov. 26; and Mark Worden, Nov. 28. Cards may be sent to them, in care of the facility, at 351 Causeway Drive, Franklin.
Richard “Dick” Balas, a supervisor for Cornplanter Township, received the Pennsylvania State Association of Township Supervisors’ 2021 President’s Leadership Award during the association’s Excellence Awards ceremony.
Oct. 22, 1999
BIRTHDAYS — Several residents at Sugar Creek Station in Franklin will mark their birthdays next month. They include: Margery Daugherty, Nov. 2; Jacque Foster, Nov. 5; Bob Thatcher, Nov. 10; John Rodgers, Nov. 12; John Nadig, Nov. 14; Riley Estrada, Nov. 26; and Mark Worden, Nov. 28. Cards ma…
- From staff reports
-
NEW BETHLEHEM — The Redbank Valley Historical Society will present a clock tower tour honoring the late John Mogle at 2 p.m. Saturday at the History Center, (the former New Bethlehem Bank), 301 Broad St.
- By LAURA O’NEIL Staff writer
-
With the rise in drug and alcohol use, Venango County Human Services is doing what it can to keep the next generation from joining the trend.
- By LAURA O’NEIL Staff writer
-
A Franklin resident is sharing his story about his life after almost dying.
Joyce Schmader, who will turn 90 on Oct. 27, lives in Lucinda.
- From staff reports
-
The Victory Township municipal office and recreation building has been named Gibbs Hall in honor of Gene and Rose Gibbs, longtime township residents who have been active in the community.
70th ANNIVERSARY — Jack and Eva Carson of Tionesta will mark their 70th wedding anniversary Tuesday. Both are graduates of the Tionesta High School, and both were in the Class of 1949. Cards may be sent to the Carsons at 89 Carson Lane, Tionesta, Pa., 16353. A celebration with family and fri…
According to the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs, Agent Orange is a tactical herbicide used by the U.S. military for control of vegetation. It was named for the orange band around the storage barrel.
Martha Breene was initially elected to be the local Republican Party's chairman in 2004, when she replaced Jim Miller.
The original bank was the New Bethlehem Savings Bank that became the First National Savings Bank.
Oct. 21, 1999
- From staff reports
-
A workshop about financial aid programs to help pay for college will be held at 6 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 27, at the Franklin High School cafeteria.
Flockerzi running as write-in
Keith and Nancy Hamilton of Knox, celebrated their 60th wedding anniversary Sept. 8.
HONORED — Paul M. Winkler, former president and chief executive officer of Presbyterian SeniorCare Network, which is the owner of Oakwood Heights in Oil City, will be recognized with the 2021 LeadingAge Award of Honor. Winkler retired from his post on Aug. 31 after serving 34 years in variou…
The Nifty at 90 series in today’s newspaper spotlights Joyce Schmader of Parker. The article was submitted by her family.
Sandy and Byron Kendrick Jr. of Franklin will celebrate their 50th wedding anniversary Saturday.
- From staff reports
-
Students on the Franklin Area High School’s robotics team will have their skills put to the test in a competition this weekend.
- By RANDY BARTLEY Staff writer
-
NEW BETHLEHEM — Students in the Redbank Valley School District on Wednesday did something they have not done in over a month — they went to school.
- By HANNAH NIEDERRITER Student writer
-
Members of Cranberry Area High School’s BEST Robotics team were recently welcomed by Matric Group as part of the team’s community outreach ahead of the BEST competition at Grove City College this weekend.
- From staff reports
-
HARRISBURG — More than $4.2 million in state financing will benefit drinking water projects in Knox, New Bethlehem and Rimersburg.
Ken and Debbie Ferringer of Parker will celebrate their 50th wedding anniversary Saturday.
Tea Party Patriots change meeting date
- By RANDY BARTLEY Staff writer
-
NEW BETHLEHEM — Banks are a place to keep money safe, but a closed bank can be a place to keep memories.
The Clarion First Presbyterian Church will distribute food bags from 2 to 4 p.m. Thursday, while supplies last.
- By RODNEY L. SHERMAN Clarion News editor
-
MONROE — Putting life back into the Clarion Mall, “Family Farm & Home” on Thursday opened its doors to the public in the former J.C. Penney location, headed by store manager Bobbi Wood, a Clarion-Limestone High School graduate and an eight-year Army veteran.
- By LAURA O’NEIL Staff writer
-
The community can partake in an evening of blues music and food at the annual Black and White Ball, from 6 to 10 p.m. Friday at the National Transit Building Annex, 206 Seneca St.
- By DILLON PROVENZA Staff writer
-
Franklin School Board members on Monday night were updated with potential problems in the COVID-19 era of shortages.
- From staff reports
-
United Way of Venango County and Adagio Health will provide walk-in COVID-19 vaccination services from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Thursday at 737 Elk St. in Franklin.
Oct. 20, 1999
Clarion Garden Club — Members of the Garden Club of Clarion County met at Evermoore’s in New Bethlehem on Oct. 12.
Oct. 19, 1999
- Stacey Gross
-
An additional $3,294 has been collected in the Friends For Food campaign, bringing this year’s total to $13,004.
Butler Health System reported Clarion Hospital had collected 15,687 specimens for COVID-19 testing, including 13,187 tests at the hospital's outdoor collection site. A total of 2,719 tests were positive for the virus. As of 7:30 a.m. Monday, the hospital has 11 confirmed COVID-19 in-patients…
- From staff reports
-
UPMC Northwest will hold a blood drive for the Community Blood Bank from 7 a.m. to 3 p.m. Thursday.
- From staff reports
-
Both the Jefferson County Department of Emergency Services and the National Weather Service in Pittsburgh confirmed a tornado struck northern Jefferson County above Clear Creek State Forest, near the Elk County line, at about 8 a.m. Saturday.
- By STACEY GROSS Staff writer
-
An Auditor General’s performance audit of the Valley Grove School District’s operations was conducted this year. At Monday evening’s work session, the board discussed approval of a resolution to adopt the findings and recommendations.
Most Viewed Articles
-
Trump files lawsuit to block release of documents to Jan. 6 committee, challenging Biden decision
-
Helicopter responds to 3-vehicle and pedestrian accident
-
Martha Breene, local Republican Party leader, passes away
-
Brother, can you spare a coin — a $1 trillion one?
-
Dad of 5 dies of COVID days after virus claims his wife’s life in Virginia
-
Suspect in Spanky's Tobacco World robbery apprehended
-
EstrellaTV Announces 2021 ‘Premios de la Radio’ Nominees and Hosts
-
Meadville man faces rape, assault charges
-
How does Social Security work when a spouse of ex-spouse dies?
-
Oil City Class of 1965 holds reunion
Display Ads
Bulletin
Recent Ads
Huge Sale -3 Monroe Street Franklin -Oakhill Friday, Satu…
Office Cleaning: Evenings. One position in Oil City &…
Oil City Area School District has openings for Long-Term …
Apples: Honeycrisp, McIntosh, Gala, Cortland, Yellow Deli…
Fall Apples. Cortland, Yellow Delicious, Gala, Crispens, …
-Petersheim’s- HoneyCrisp, Cortland, McIntosh, N. Spy, Id…
Snap Dragons, Apples - (Honeycrisp, cortland), cabbage &a…
Dick Shreffler Family A heart felt thank you. Maybe you s…
Sports Most Viewed Articles
-
FHS' Latchaw wins race at RG Invite
-
Bulldogs blank Oilers, 48-0
-
Knights fall to Lancers
-
LaVerde's Hornets reach new heights
-
Eagles make it back-to-back championships
-
Kerle siblings fare well at states
-
Dragons blank Knights in season finale
-
Rocky Grove Invitational set for Saturday
-
Big Reds top O's to clinch R1 title
-
Falcons spike Vikings in KSAC matchup
For the Record Most Viewed Articles
-
Meadville man faces rape, assault charges
-
Oil City man, Franklin woman accused of forgery
-
Police working on leads in Spanky's robbery
-
Man arrested for stealing $160,000 in cash, jewelry
-
Police and Fire Calls
-
Police and fire: Oct. 20
-
Details released on fatal Cranberry crash
-
Police and fire calls - Oct. 18
-
Police and fire: Oct. 19
-
Michigan man who hacked UPMC database sentenced
National/World Most Viewed Articles
-
Trump files lawsuit to block release of documents to Jan. 6 committee, challenging Biden decision
-
Brother, can you spare a coin — a $1 trillion one?
-
Dad of 5 dies of COVID days after virus claims his wife’s life in Virginia
-
EstrellaTV Announces 2021 ‘Premios de la Radio’ Nominees and Hosts
-
Jill Biden surprises her South Carolina 'prayer partner'
-
Bill Plaschke: Dodgers’ blunders and mistakes makes for major Game 1 letdown vs. Braves
-
New evidence presented in Texas death row inmate's hearing
-
Column: What happened? Dodgers go from miracle comeback to three hours of collapsing cringe
-
‘She stole his childhood’: Details emerge about 2 pregnant Florida teachers accused of rape
-
In Maryland, police no longer investigate themselves after deadly shootings. Here’s how cases are being handled