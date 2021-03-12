About People

ACHIEVEMENT - Tarasia J. Maguire of Dempseytown, an insurance agent for New York Life in Franklin, has earned a court position in the Million Dollar Round Table for 2021. Achieving membership in MDRT is a career milestone attained by those who have demonstrated superior professional knowledge, experience, sales excellence and client service. Membership represents the top life insurance and financial service professionals worldwide. Maguire has been a financial professional for more than 30 years and has been associated with New York Life's Erie/Buffalo General Office in Williamsville, New York, since 2009. Her office is located at 922 15th St., Franklin.
Tags
- From staff reports
-
March 12, 1999
- By KARA O'NEIL Staff writer
-
Several bicycle enthusiasts have teamed up to raise money to provide 30 local children with bicycles.
- From staff reports
-
New construction is picking up in Cranberry Township.
- From staff reports
-
HARRISBURG - The state Department of Health on Thursday announced a combined eight new cases of COVID-19 were reported from Venango and Clarion counties, as well as one new virus-related death from Venango County.
- From staff reports
-
ACHIEVEMENT - Tarasia J. Maguire of Dempseytown, an insurance agent for New York Life in Franklin, has earned a court position in the Million Dollar Round Table for 2021. Achieving membership in MDRT is a career milestone attained by those who have demonstrated superior professional knowledg…
- From staff reports
-
Franklin mayor to run as write-in candidate
- From staff reports
-
March 11, 1999
- From staff reports
-
HARRISBURG - The state Department of Health on Wednesday announced a combined nine new cases of COVID-19 were reported from Clarion and Venango counties.
- From staff reports
-
The Clarion First Presbyterian Church will distribute free Farm to Families food boxes from 2 to 4 p.m. Saturday, or while supplies last.
- From staff reports
-
Clyde Licht of Venus, who was featured in the newspaper's Nifty at 90 series, was stationed with the U.S. Army in Fairbanks, Alaska. The location was listed incorrectly in Wednesday's newspaper.
- From staff reports
-
More organizations have announced they will participate in Bridge Builders Community Foundations' annual Week of Giving next week.
- From staff reports
-
The COVID-19 Hospitality Recovery Program (CHIRP) Grant applications are now available on the Northwest Commission, Venango County and Forest County websites.
- From staff reports
-
HARRISBURG - The Department of Human Services announced Pennsylvanians can now apply for the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) by calling 866-550-4355.
- From staff reports
-
Christian Life Academy will host an event called "A,B,C'S and 1,2,3'S of Kindergarten" from 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. on March 17.
- By RYAN S. PUGH Clarion News
-
CLARION TOWNSHIP - A long, contentious battle regarding school reopening in the Clarion-Limestone School District will soon end.
- From staff reports
-
HARRISBURG - The state Department of Health on Tuesday announced 21 new cases of COVID-19 were reported from the tri-county area.
- From staff reports
-
March 10, 1999
- From staff reports
-
The Nifty at 90 series in today's newspaper spotlights Clyde Joseph Licht of Venus. The article was submitted by his daughter, Sherry McCloskey.
- From staff reports
-
The Northwest Commission has been selected as the Certified Economic Development Organization to administer the COVID-19 Hospitality Industry Recovery Program in Clarion, Forest, Venango and Warren counties.
- From staff reports
-
State Rep. R. Lee James will sponsor two local events where people who need to file for property tax/rent rebates can get help filling out the necessary forms for financial relief.
- From staff reports
-
Gardening hotline
- From staff reports
-
Oil City TOPS - Ten TOPS and five KOPS attended last week's meeting of Oil City TOPS Chapter 0977.
- By KARA O'NEIL Staff writer
-
Venango County commissioners on Tuesday approved a contract with the Northwest Commission to administer the CHIRP grant the county received from the federal government to provide aid to businesses in the hospitality industry.
- By A.J. TITLEY Staff writer
-
Polk Center residents may be allowed to have visitors in the near future, center director Sue Rodgers told the Polk board of trustees on Tuesday.
- From staff reports
-
Future Leaders and Entrepreneurs Exchange (FLEX), the young professionals organization of the Venango Area Chamber of Commerce, is taking nominations for the 2021 Young Professional of the Year.
- By RANDY BARTLEY Staff writer
-
CLARION - Clarion Hospital's chief nursing officer said Tuesday the hospital is providing COVID-19 vaccines to between 700 and 800 people a day.
- From staff reports
-
March 9, 1999
- From staff reports
-
HARRISBURG - The state Department of Health on Monday announced Venango County reported 10 new cases of COVID-19 and one new virus-related death.
- From staff reports
-
- From staff reports
-
Museum director to seek Cranberry tax collector post
- From staff reports
-
The Clarion Area Chamber of Business & Industry will hold a job and educational fair from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Wednesday, April 28, at the Clarion Mall.
- From staff reports
-
Tionesta Health Center and Clarion County SAFE are among the local nonprofit organizations that will take part in the 2021 Bridge Builders Community Foundations Week of Giving fundraising campaign being held next week.
- From staff reports
-
WASHINGTON -U.S. Sens. Pat Toomey, R-Pa., and Bob Casey, D-Pa., issued the following statements regarding their votes on the $1.9 trillion spending bill:
- From staff reports
-
The adventures and traditions of summer camp are open to girls who register for 2021 summer sessions hosted by Girl Scouts Western Pennsylvania.
- From staff reports
-
March 8, 1999
- From staff reports
-
HARRISBURG - The state Department of Health over the weekend announced two new virus-related deaths in both Venango and Clarion counties, as well as a combined 17 additional cases of COVID-19.
- From staff reports
-
- From staff reports
-
The four-story, 150-room Arlington Hotel anchored this block of Seneca Street in Oil City for nearly a century.
- From staff reports
-
4-H Country Cookers - The Forest County 4-H Country Cookers will begin club activities Wednesday, March 17, at St. Anthony Church in Tionesta.
- From staff reports
-
Valley Grove
Most Viewed Articles
-
Police: Infamous gang leader killed after prison breakout
-
'Delays mean property and lives'
-
1 person hurt, dogs die in fire
-
One person hurt, pets die in Oil City fire
-
Out of the Archives: Arlington Hotel anchored OC block
-
Grand jury indicts woman charged for role in D.C. riot
-
Woman charged for selling drugs to informant
-
Crash shatters pole
-
Familiar face makes history as first supervisor in Irwin
-
Franklin's 'Old Lutheran Church' getting a makeover
Display Ads
Bulletin
Recent Ads
Rapid ROOFING Specializing in all types of 40 yr. metal r…
2005 Acura, Sharp!Great mileage, $2900. 1993 Dodge Van, S…
$10,995
- Mileage: 15,000
Adams Auto Sales 814-432-8039 - Polk 18 Subaru Legacy, 15…
BODENHORNAUTO.COM (814)226-1088 13 Outback 124k $9,599 15…
CORNY'S Sales & Serv Knox (814)797-5937 cornysauto.co…
Lofink Auto 432-3574 14 Ford Fiesta 14 Dodge Caravan SXT …
Wanted to buy : Older cars and trucks from 1920s thru 197…
Sports Most Viewed Articles
-
Knights, Oilers take home medals from D-10 pool
-
Knights bust up Bobcats
-
Knights trounce Trojans
-
Scoreboard for 3-6-21
-
DiMaria, Gadsby shine as Sailors shock Lakers; Eagles fall on road
-
Eagles bring an end to Oilers' season
-
Clayton leads Orioles to victory in season finale
-
Dragons end Knights' season with 39-23 decision
-
Wingard's double-double leads Keystone into semifinals
-
Scoreboard for 3-8-21
For the Record Most Viewed Articles
-
Woman charged for selling drugs to informant
-
Franklin man charged for having drugs, stolen gun
-
Man accused of fleeing, breaking into home
-
Oil City man facing drug delivery charge
-
Oakland Township crash
-
Irwin Township fire
-
No injuries in crash with utility pole
-
Tuesday brush fires
-
Parker man charged for stealing vehicle
-
I-80 crash
National/World Most Viewed Articles
-
Police: Infamous gang leader killed after prison breakout
-
Claimed value of sleepy NY estate could come to haunt Trump
-
Floyd's cause of death, ex-cop's force will be keys at trial
-
US states look to step up wolf kills, pushed by Republicans
-
French aviation billionaire, pilot die in helicopter crash
-
US and South Korea agree on new cost-sharing deal for troops
-
Guilt, envy, distrust: Vaccine rollout breeds mixed emotions
-
Bye, Bismarck: 144 cities could lose status as metro areas
-
Attorneys sift strong opinions, anxiety among Chauvin jurors
-
LA opens its first tiny home village to ease homeless crisis