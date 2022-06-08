About People

EARNS DESIGNATION — Chad Stover of Conair in Franklin has earned the Exhibitor’s Certified Trade Show Marketer designation. Exhibitor Media Group is a leader in trade show and corporate event marketing education. Stover worked for six years to complete the CSTM program and earn the designation. The CTSM designation is awarded in affiliation with Northern Illinois University Outreach and reflects adherence to the highest educational standards of trade show and event marketing. Stover will receive his award at ExhibitorLive, a conference to be held later this month in Las Vegas.
NEW LEADER — Albert Abramovic has completed a two-year term as chairman of the board for the Northwest Pennsylvania Regional Planning and Development Commission (Northwest Commission). At the commission’s June meeting, Lawrence County commissioner Dan Vogler was named to succeed Abramovic, effective July 1.