AWARDED - Shenessa Rosetti of Shippenville, a registered nurse and certified school nurse, won a $1,500 award from the Highmark Foundation through its Advancing Excellence in School Nursing Awards program. Rosetti was a winner in the Spirit of the Year category. She serves students in the Forest Area School District. Her award can be used for professional development of health-related programs at Forest schools. Rosetti was one of only five nurses who were honored with the Highmark award. She was selected through nominations received across the regions that the Highmark Foundation serves throughout Pennsylvania and West Virginia.

0
0
0
0
0