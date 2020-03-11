About People

CARD SHOWER - A card shower has been planned for Mary Martz who will celebrate her 90th birthday March 26. Birthday wishes may be sent to Martz at 417 Route 28, Suite 1, Brookville, 15825. She was born March 26, 1930, in Clarion, and she was the daughter of George and Erma Smith. Martz married George Wayne Martz of Clarion in October 1950. She has two children, Larry (Jan) of Franklin and Kathy (Sheldon) of Strattanville, three grandchildren and a great-granddaughter. She is a longtime member of Grace Lutheran Church in Clarion.
90TH BIRTHDAY - A card shower is planned for Ruth Schiffer Baker of Franklin who will celebrate her 90th birthday March 20. Cards may be sent to her at 122 Washington Blvd., Franklin, 16323.