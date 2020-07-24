About People

Kate Aaron

96TH BIRTHDAY - Kate Aaron of Shippenville will mark her 96th birthday Thursday. She and her husband, the late Wayne L. Aaron, are parents of six children, Connie, Paul, Wayne "Butch," Jim, Katie and Caroll. A birthday celebration cannot be held this year, but friends and family members may send birthday greetings to her at 3329 Millerstown Road, Shippenville, 16254.

