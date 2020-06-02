90TH BIRTHDAY Max Runyan of Clarion will mark his 90th birthday June 8. He is retired from Owens-Illinois in Clarion. He is married to Barbara and father to Pam. His family is hosting a card shower to mark the occasion. Cards may be sent to Runyan at 42 South Second Ave., Clarion, 16214.
