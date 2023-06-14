About People

CHAIRPERSON — Colleen Stuart, CEO of the Venango Training & Development Center Inc., has been elected chairperson of the Rehabilitation Community Provider Association (RCPA) board of directors beginning July 1. The association advocates for those in need, works to advance effective state and federal public policies, serves as a forum for the exchange of information and experience, and provides professional support to members.
CHAMBER MEMBERS — Clarion Modern Markets at 606 Main St. in Clarion, Spine & Extremities Center at 457 South Fifth Ave. in Clarion, and the PA CareerLink are the newest members of the Clarion Area Chamber of Business & Industry.