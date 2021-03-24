About People

JOINS COMPANY - Klapec Trucking Co., of Reno, announced Knox resident Erin Norton has joined the company as part of its administrative team. Norton, who has experience in the field of accounting and management, earned a bachelor's degree in accounting and finance from Slippery Rock University and a master's degree in accounting from Clarion University.
The Warren and Forest Counties Economic Opportunity Council announced the availability of funds to assist Forest County residents at risk of eviction or loss of utility service.
A job and education fair is scheduled from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Wednesday, April 28, at the Clarion Mall. For more information, including registration fee, call the Clarion Area Chamber of Business and Industry at 814-226-9161.
Oil City School Board members heard a report Monday about the autism support classroom at Smedley Street Elementary School.
Venango Tea Party
HARRISBURG - The state Department of Health on Tuesday announced seven new cases of COVID-19 were reported from the tri-county area.
March 23, 1999
The parents of Darren Buckholtz and Jennifer Schriefer have announced the couple's engagement and forthcoming marriage.
HARRISBURG - The state Department of Health on Monday announced three new combined cases of COVID-19 were reported from Forest and Venango counties.
Senior students at Cranberry Area High School will have a bit of "normalcy" before they graduate.
The Clarion Free Library opened its doors Monday for people to go inside and browse for books.
Zonta - Members of the Oil City-Franklin Zonta Club are selling rose bushes in a fundraiser to benefit local charities.
Man seeks re-election as Oakland Township supervisor
BUTLER - The Butler VA Health Care System will host a walk-in COVID-19 vaccine clinic on Wednesday from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m., or while vaccine supplies last, at the Hickory VFW Post 6166, 4586 E. State St.
Work will begin soon to rehabilitate a 60-year-old bridge that carries North Perry Street over Thompson Run in Oil Creek Township, Crawford County.
An $8.8 million resurfacing project on more than six miles of Interstate 80 in Clinton and Irwin townships is scheduled to start soon.
The newspaper is getting ready to publish its annual Save, Serve & Protect section, which highlights the work of local police, fire and emergency services agencies.
Regional dog wardens will canvas Clarion County in April to check for updated dog and rabies licenses, as well as illegal kennels.
HARRISBURG - The state Department of Health over the weekend announced 13 new cases of COVID-19 were reported from the tri-county area.
GRADUATES - Krysta Carson, executive director of the Venango County Association for the Blind, completed a training program through the Appalachia Nonprofit Resource Center. The intensive coaching initiative, sponsored by the Appalachian Regional Commission and administered by Hargrove Inter…
March 22, 1999
March 20, 1999
The season of Lent is a journey to the cross.
Utica church hosts events
HARRISBURG -The state Department of Health on Friday announced seven new cases of COVID-19 were reported from the tri-county area.
The 2021 Good Friday Laymen's Service will be held virtually at 7 a.m. Sunday, April 2. The featured speaker for this year's event will be Frank J. Gill of Oil City.
Mr. Bookman's Bookstore, 316 Allegheny Blvd. in Franklin, will hold its grand opening from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. on Saturday, March 27.
WASHINGTON - U.S. Rep. Glenn Thompson announced Friday that he will be at a hearing in Clarion on April 1 to hear from people who would be most impacted by tolling bridges on Interstate 80.
Crews in Franklin and Oil City will sweep city streets next week in the following areas:
ART AWARD - Oil City artist George Cooley was selected to be part of the Erie Art Museum's 98th annual Nicole and Harry Martin Spring Show. Cooley also received a Juror's Award for his work at the juried exhibit. Cooley's painting, titled "Princesse Guerriere," was produced in 2020 at his Oi…
CLARION TOWNSHIP - When it came to selecting a new board member, the Clarion-Limestone School District had four candidates from which to choose.
The targeted time frame set by the state for closing Polk Center is August 2022.
HARRISBURG - The state Department of Health on Wednesday announced 16 new combined cases of COVID-19 were reported from Venango and Clarion counties.
State Sen. Scott Hutchinson has joined a bipartisan effort to reform Pennsylvania's legislative and congressional redistricting process by improving public transparency and encouraging information sharing.
Woman to seek GOP nod for Clarion Borough mayor
The Oil City Police Department is seeking assistance from Oil City residents and businesses to compile a list of locations where home camera systems or other video recording systems are located in the city.
March 19, 1999
Bridge club - Winners at the Tuesday meeting of the Tri-City Duplicate Bridge Club were Rita Courson and Barb Crudo, first; Burdell and Norm Sherman, second; and Laura Flick and Karen Steele, third.
