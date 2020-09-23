JOINS STAFF - Jeff Fontaine has joined the operations team at Klapec Trucking Co. of Reno. Fontaine brings with him many years of experience with major transportation firms. After traveling through Pennsylvania over the past 17 years as a professional driver and driver trainer, Fontaine decided to leave Clarksville, Tennessee, and relocate to Oil City. Along with his experience in the trucking industry, Fontaine also has a background in public service law enforcement and emergency medical/firefighting.
NEW DOCTOR - Butler Health System Clarion Hospital expanded its hospitalist coverage with the addition of Dr. Grant Langston as a new full-time hospitalist who will oversee the care of patients at the Clarion Hospital. Langston specializes in adult hospitalized patients. He completed his residency in family medicine at Virtua Health System in Voorhees, New Jersey. He earned his medical degree from West Virginia University School of Medicine. Langston joins the hospitalist team at BHS Clarion Hospital which includes Dr. Catherine Cunningham, Dr. T. Clark Simpson and Ian Hollobaugh, CRNP.