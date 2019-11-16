RECEIVES AWARD - Kayla Shull of Chicago, a 2008 graduate of Cranberry High School and 2011 graduate of Penn State University, recently received an emerging professional undergraduate alumni award as part of the 2019 alumni awards reception in State College hosted by the Penn State Hotel and Restaurant Society. Shull is the daughter of Richard and Connie Shull of Oil City and the granddaughter of Edward Gariepy and the late Judy Gariepy of Franklin and Mary Shull and Bill and Linda Miller of Oil City.
VETERANS HONORED - Betty Hepler of Cranberry made and presented quilts to military veterans and current military personnel during the Nov. 10 service at the Van United Methodist Church. Hepler made the quilts as part of the national Quilts of Valor program that honors those who have served or are serving in the U.S. military. Among those who received a quilt were William Santee, Mark Dehner, Matt Hepler, Jerry Bruce, Rudolph Lineman, Scott Dunkle, Brian Flinsbaugh, Doug Fox, Larry McCauley, Dan McQuaide, Scott Hepler, Sam Hepler and Jolene Hepler.