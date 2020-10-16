About People

EARNS DESIGNATION - Lexi BreAnne Cravey, formerly of Cranberry, received the Texas Teacher Incentive Allotment Award for her designation as Exemplary Teacher. The award, established by the 86th Texas Legislature in 2019, recognizes and compensates highly effective teachers who work on rural and/or high-needs campuses. The designation "Exemplary Teacher" will be added to Cravey's teaching certificate. Her school also will receive funding as a result of the designation. Cravey, the daughter of Terry and Darcy Stover of Cranberry, is a first-grade teacher in Arlington, Texas. She and her husband, Phillip, live in Cedar Hill, Texas.
90TH BIRTHDAY - Shirley Lindsey, lifelong-resident of Oak Hill in Franklin, marked her 90th birthday on Oct. 10. Her family is hosting a card shower to mark the occasion. Cards may be sent to Lindsey at 17 Adams Street Franklin Pa, 16323.