About People

ACV STUDENTS — Allegheny-Clarion Valley School District has named its students of the month. They are Kline Tolbart, Cami Colwell and Aliviya Stiglitz, grade 7; Alexandra Zacherl, Hayden Smith and Reagan Best, grade 8; Ava Snyder, grade 10; Madison Fox, Eva Droddy, Elijah Rausch and Caden Dehart, grade 11; and Ryan Cooper, Alexis Ruckdeschel and Brooke Mathews, grade 12.
(The Nifty at 90 series in today’s newspaper spotlights Carolyn Clark of Franklin. The article was submitted by her family.)
- From staff reports
-
The Western Pennsylvania Conference of the United Methodist Church has officially designated Oakland United Methodist Church in Dempseytown as a Lighthouse Congregation.
May 14, 2001
Tri-County Singles
- By KARA O’NEIL Staff writer
-
Oil City Council members on Thursday awarded a contract for repairs to the roof of the city garage.
- From staff reports
-
Registration is due Monday for a Penn State Extension workshop titled “Cooking for Crowds: A Volunteer’s Guide to Safe Food Handling” that will be held from 6 to 9 p.m. Wednesday at Trinity Point Church of God in Clarion.
Community Services of Venango County said Friday there has been a delay receiving the senior farmer market vouchers from the agency’s supplier.
ACV STUDENTS — Allegheny-Clarion Valley School District has named its students of the month. They are Kline Tolbart, Cami Colwell and Aliviya Stiglitz, grade 7; Alexandra Zacherl, Hayden Smith and Reagan Best, grade 8; Ava Snyder, grade 10; Madison Fox, Eva Droddy, Elijah Rausch and Caden De…
Oil City Class of 1962
Students from Keystone High School traveled to Allegheny General Hospital on Wednesday to observe an open-heart surgery.
- From staff reports
-
The United Way of Venango County has joined forces with The United Way of Titusville to assist the Titusville agency in the wake of the departure of executive director Stacey Ross.
HIRED — Farmers National Bank of Canfield has hired Jon Kosior as vice president, senior relationship manager, commercial lending, at Farmers’ main office in Emlenton. The Emlenton office was acquired when Farmers National Bank of Canfield merged with Farmers National Bank of Emlenton earlie…
Oil City Class of 1963
Graduation
- From staff reports
-
The Clarion County Wall of Honor, a salute to Clarion County’s military veterans, recently opened for public review at the county administration building at 330 Main St. in Clarion.
- From staff reports
-
Butler County commissioners announced Thursday that a $1.25 million grant has been confirmed from the Appalachian Regional Commission for the Allegheny-Clarion Valley Business Park.
- By HELEN FIELDING Staff writer
-
The Oil City Arts Council’s FAM Jam: Food Trucks, Art and Music Jamboree is returning to Oil City for its second year on Saturday.
- From staff reports
-
The Oil City VFW Auxiliary will hold a poppy drive today, beginning at 4 p.m., on the Spc. Jonathan R. Kephart Memorial Bridge with a group of veterans who wave flags in support of U.S. troops every Friday.
May 12, 2001
- By RANDY BARTLEY Staff writer
-
CLARION — The East Brady Tunnel project is entering part B of the project’s third phase.
- From staff reports
-
The Margaret Feldman Foundation awarded this year’s prizes for excellence in writing Tuesday evening.
- From staff reports
-
Letter carriers in the region will participate Saturday in the nation’s largest single-day food drive, Stamp Out Hunger.
Sunshine and pleasant temperatures Wednesday morning made for much better weather for Franklin’s annual SPiFIY Day, rescheduled from an overcast and slightly snowy Wednesday last week.
- From staff reports
-
The Oil City Elks Lodge won first place in the All-American Lodge contest for Division 2 (Pennsylvania statewide) at the Pennsylvania Elks State Association spring convention in Harrisburg on Saturday.
- From staff reports
-
WASHINGTON — The U.S. Senate Committee on Commerce, Science, and Transportation voted out the bipartisan Railway Safety Act of 2023, sponsored by U.S. Sens. Bob Casey and John Fetterman, and the bill now heads to the full Senate for consideration.
SCHOLARSHIP — North Clarion High School senior Kaine McFarland, son of Lonnie and Roxanne McFarland of Tylersburg, was awarded the Hannah Fox scholarship Tuesday during the Garden Club of Clarion County meeting. The scholarship is worth $1,000. He participates in cross country, track, Nation…
- From staff reports
-
A men’s breakfast will be held at 8 a.m. Saturday at Heckathorn United Methodist Church at 369 Heckathorn Church Road in Seneca.
May 11, 2001
Clarion County Garden Club
- From staff reports
-
Chuck Williams, Ph.D., will present a free program on the Pymatuning Swamp during the North Fork Chapter 29 meeting of the Society for Pennsylvania Archaeology at 7 p.m. Friday, May 19, at the Presbyterian Church Education Building, at White and Main streets in Brookville.
- From staff reports
-
A free Victory in the Valley Christian music festival will be held from 4 to 9 p.m. Saturday, June 17, at the Redbank Valley Municipal Park.
- From staff reports
-
The Rocky Grove Volunteer Fire Department is a beneficiary of a tribute to volunteer fire departments that Straub Brewery recently launched statewide.
Friday, May 12
- From staff reports
-
Health resources, screenings and education will be part of a community health fair hosted by UPMC Northwest from 8 a.m. to noon Thursday, May 25, at UPMC Northwest at 100 Fairfield Drive in Seneca.
- From staff reports
-
Five winners have been announced for the Clarion Free Library’s poetry contest in April.
May 10, 2001
Bridget and Gregory Kriebel of Clarion have announced the engagement and forthcoming marriage of their daughter, Mackenzie Kriebel, to Bryce J. Straffin, both of Austintown, Ohio.
Display Ads
Bulletin
Special Editions
Most Viewed Articles
-
OC Swing Out is Saturday
-
OC woman accused of assaulting 2 officers
-
Venango County Court Reporter
-
No one hurt in Oil City fire; home likely total loss
-
Cranberry names top students
-
Feldman Foundation writing winners announced
-
Update (10:15 a.m.): No one injured in Oil City fire
-
Cranberry supervisors discuss chickens, dam building beavers
-
Venango County Court Reporter
-
Victim identified in fatal President Township crash