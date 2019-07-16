About People

90TH BIRTHDAY - Willodene Vogan of Horsecreek Road, Oil City, will mark her 90th birthday Monday. She was born July 22, 1929, in Oil City. In 1949, she married John Vogan, who died in 2012. The two raised seven children, Cliff (Betty) Vogan of Kittanning, Deb (Mike) Black, John (Mary) Vogan, Terry (Tracey) Vogan and Deanna (Dave) Cleland, all of Oil City, Barb (Joe) Miller of Seneca, and Mark (Laurie) Vogan of Texas. Mrs. Vogan also has 19 grandchildren and 29 great-grandchildren. An open house will be held in her honor from 4 to 7 p.m. Saturday at Heckathorn United Methodist Church in Seneca.
