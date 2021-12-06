About the Hall The Venango County Conservation Hall of Fame was created in 2011 by the Oil City Chapter, Izaak Walton League of America to honor Venango County men and women who made significant and lasting contributions to conservation and the environment. The Conservation Hall of Fame is housed in the Robert W. Rhoades Center of Clarion University — Venango Campus, which partnered with the Ikes to make the program a reality. An online version can be found at www.clarion.edu/locations/clarion-university-venango/venango-county-conservation-hall-of-fame.html.
