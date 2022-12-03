Venango County Commissioner Albert Abramovic has joined Carnegie Mellon University’s Robotic Scholars Program as a special advisor.
“One thing I strongly believe in is continuing education. Whether that is higher education or the trades, we need to work together to create opportunities to help strengthen and grow the future of Pennsylvania’s workforce,” Abramovic said.
COMPLETES TRAINING — Lola Smith of Titusville completed the Pennsylvania Forest Stewards Volunteer Program’s training after participating in a four-day workshop on forest stewardship at Camp Krislund in Centre County. Smith also completed more than 24 hours of classroom and field training in…
100TH BIRTHDAY — A card shower for Virginia Smith of Franklin will be held Dec. 6 in honor of her 100th birthday. Cards may be mailed to Virginia Smith, c/o The Caring Place, 103 N. 13th St., Room 202, Franklin, 16323.
The Schubert Musical and Literary Club will host its annual “Sounds of the Season” Christmas concert at 3 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 11, in the sanctuary of Grace United Methodist Church at 100 Central Ave. in Oil City.