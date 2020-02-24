AC-Valley band students recognized

From left, Allegheny Clarion-Valley High School band members Marissa Fisher, baritone saxophone; Brent Hetrick, trombone; Riley Bauer, cornet; and Sydney Palmer, bass clarinet, were recognized at the recent District Band Festival at Keystone High School. Fisher, Hetrick and Palmer placed first chair, and Bauer placed second chair. Guest conductor was Travis Weller, of Messiah College. The students who placed first advance to the Regional Band Festival at Blairsville High School from March 25 through 27. A concert will be held at 7 p.m. on March 27 at Indiana University of Pennsylvania. (Contributed photo)