Oil City police are restricting access to the police station after someone claiming to have COVID-19 paid them a visit Monday.
Chief Dave Ragon said the person who claimed to have the virus was coughing.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Oil City police are restricting access to the police station after someone claiming to have COVID-19 paid them a visit Monday.
Chief Dave Ragon said the person who claimed to have the virus was coughing.