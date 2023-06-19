Those who are battling addiction of any kind are welcome to attend a meeting at 3 p.m. Sunday at the Kennerdell Community Center next to the post office.
The theme is “Life is Too Precious to Not be Lived.”
June 19, 2001
A book talk and signing by local author Todd Bromley will be held at 7 p.m. Thursday, June 29, at the Sandy Lake Borough building.
Songwriter, singer and multi-instrumentalist David Mayfield will return to the Allegheny RiverStone Center for the Arts’ Lincoln Hall in Foxburg with his award-winning band at 7:30 p.m. Saturday, July 8.
Franklin High School honored a number of seniors with scholarships at its annual awards ceremony at the end of the school year:
KNOX — Thursday evening the Keystone School District opened the Heath Gym in honor of basketball coach Greg Heath, who has been the Panthers coach for 40 years.
The Tri-City area Alcoholics Anonymous organization and the Al-Anon Family Group Pennsylvania District 28 have provided the following information about when and where meetings are held regularly in the area.
Street sweeping will continue next week in Oil City.
Oil City Class of 1958
June 18, 2001
The following students at Allegheny-Clarion Valley schools were named to the principal’s list or honor roll for the fourth-quarter grading period:
Don and Marie Cyphert, of Leeper, will celebrate their 68-year wedding anniversary Sunday.
Michael R. and Linda S. Erwin of Seneca are celebrating their 45-year wedding anniversary today.
The deadlines to register for the “Gardening for Birds and Pollinators” workshop with Seneca Rocks Audubon is approaching.
HARRISBURG – The Pennsylvania Department of Environmental Protection has declared a statewide drought watch.
Security cameras have been installed at the Franklin wastewater treatment plant on Elk Street, and more are being planned for installation at the 9th Street water treatment plant, the Franklin General Authority heard at the panel’s meeting this week.
Friday, June 16
Jeffrey Bayle is the valedictorian and Logan Niederriter is the salutatorian of the West Forest High School Class of 2023.
Garden Club of Clarion County
Frederick and Lori Switzer of Rockland will celebrate their 40-year wedding anniversary Sunday.
Larry and Debbie Myers of Rockland are celebrating 50 years of marriage today.
The following students at Venango Catholic High School were named to the principal’s list and honor roll for the fourth-quarter grading period:
The following students at St. Stephen School in Oil City were named to the principal’s list and honor roll for the fourth-quarter grading period:
Kenzie Ann Kopchick is the valedictorian and Harmony Leigh Fike is the salutatorian of the East Forest High School Class of 2023.
Clarion Community Band will present a pair of Tuesday concerts — June 20 and July 18, and both at 7 p.m. — in Clarion County Veterans Memorial Park.
June 16, 2001
Historians Cecelia “Cece” Otto and Jennifer Sopko will talk about how amusement parks became vital to community life in the 19th and 20th centuries during a program at 7 p.m. Friday at the Venango Museum.
Penn State University Master Gardener Susan Courson and Maxine Sullivan, who attended Johnson and Wales Culinary School, will present a program at 7 p.m. Tuesday at the Scrubgrass Grange about growing herbs and some ideas to use the herbs for home cooking.
The Titusville Historical Society will hold a program on aprons and their history, Aprons a la Mode, at 1:30 p.m. Sunday, June 25, in the Heritage Center located in the former Titusville YMCA.
June 15, 2001
The following students at West Forest High School were named to the honors list for the fourth-quarter grading period:
The following students at Oil City High School were named to the principal’s list and honor roll for the fourth quarter grading period:
The following students at West Forest Elementary School were named to the honors list for the fourth-quarter grading period:
The following students at North Clarion High School were named to the principal’s list and honor roll for the fourth-quarter grading period:
The following students at East Forest Elementary School were named to the honors lists for the fourth-quarter grading period:
The following students at East Forest High School were named to the honors lists for the fourth-quarter grading period: