Adjudication Band event at Clarion

Clarion Area High School hosted the Adjudication Honors Band last weekend. Nearly 70 students from Clarion Area, Clarion-Limestone, Keystone, Union and Brookville high schools participated. Clarion music instructor Erin Lewis said the Adjudication Band is a performance opportunity designed to help students prepare for the Pennsylvania Music Education Association adjudication band festival experience in the spring. Jason Worzbyt, assistant director of bands at Indiana University of Pennsylvania, was the guest conductor. Some members of the band were (front, from left) Megan Terwilliger, Isabella Aristeguieta, Kylee Beers, Trinity Rodgers, Kate Wardlaw, Sabrina Vinson, Lauren Kline, Morgan Kahle, (back, from left) Dan Hackenberg, Emma Ochs, Jesse Lewis, Brianna Warner, Isabella Scott and Tori Vega.