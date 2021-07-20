Admissions team to visit campuses

Striking oil gave the Oil Region its prosperity and claim to fame, but those same tanks left destruction in their wake during what has come to be remembered as the Great Fire and Flood of June 5, 1892.
If you're planning to enjoy the water amenities in the Oil Region this week after the rain that fell over the weekend kept you inside, the best advice is "just don't", says Greg Kaiser, of Frenchcreek Kayaks in Utica.
Troop E of the Pennsylvania State Police, which includes Franklin state police, has joined state police from five other states in focusing on violations of the Move Over Law starting Sunday and continuing until July 24.
The Catholic bishops of Pennsylvania have issued a joint statement indicating that the dispensation from the obligation to attend Mass, which went into effect in March 2020 - just as the pandemic significantly impacted all facets of life in the United States - will soon be lifted.