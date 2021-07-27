Ads in The Derrick show Oil Region's booming prosperity

This advertisement for a Ford Model T was published in The Derrick on Aug. 19, 1910. Cars were the up-and-coming novelty of the day. Joseph Sibley registered the first motor car in Venango County on May 11, 1903.
In 1912, the local economy was booming. Although not everyone could afford a first-class ticket on a luxury steamer such as the Titanic, there were plenty of modern conveniences available to the average housewife in the Oil Region.
A new cook-stove was advertised in The Derrick with the notice, "Anyone, even a little girl, can make toast on the New Perfection Oil Cook-stove. She will not burn the toast, and she will not burn her fingers either, if she uses the new Perfection Toaster. For toast or roast. For boil or broil. For fry or bake."
Venango County will sponsor a collection of household hazardous waste and electronics from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 7, at the Venango County Community Recycling Center, 134 Hangar Drive, next to Venango Regional Airport.
Tri-City bridge club - Winners at Tuesday's meeting of the Tri-City Duplicate Bridge Club were Stewart Kunselman and Maryann Richardson, first; Burdell and Norm Sherman, second; and Barb Crudo and Lois Greggs, third.
National Fuel Gas Distribution Corp. has filed a request with the Pennsylvania Public Utility Commission to provide immediate and recurring savings to customers through a combination of a one-time bill credit and ongoing rate reductions.
During Oil City Council's meeting on Thursday, the panel heard an update on the sale of bonds and approved a resolution declaring a disaster emergency in Oil City due to recent water damage to Wyllis Street and Bissell Avenue.
APPOINTED - Dr. Deanna Kelly, daughter of John Kurtich of Seneca and the late Alfreda Kurtich, has been appointed to host a weekly mental health awareness and telemonitoring program for the state of Maryland. Kelly, who is a 1990 graduate of Rocky Grove High School, serves as director of the…