MONACA (AP) — Years in the works, a massive petrochemical refinery in Beaver County fed by the vast natural gas reservoir underneath Appalachia became fully operational Tuesday, oil and gas giant Shell plc said.

The refinery, built on the site of a former zinc smelter along the Ohio River some 30 miles northwest of Pittsburgh, will produce 3.5 billion pounds of polyethylene annually when it ramps up to full production by the second half of 2023, Shell said.

1
0
0
0
0

Community News

Area AA meetings listed

The Tri-City area Alcoholics Anonymous organization has provided the following updated information about when and where meetings are held regularly in the area.

Community News

Florida company's bid lands mall; more tenants could come

  • By LUKA KRNETA News editor

A Florida-based company emerged as top bidder for the Cranberry Mall, and there is interest among “nationally known names” to lease space, according to a representative of a Texas-based realty company that represents the mall’s former owners.

Community News

Turkey Trot set for Nov. 19

  • From staff reports

A family friendly 5K Foxburg Turkey Trot will take place at 11 a.m. Saturday, Nov. 19, on the Foxburg bike trail at 40 Main St., Foxburg.