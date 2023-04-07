The Alexander String Quartet will return to Foxburg’s Lincoln Hall at 2 p.m. Sunday, April 16.
The quartet will open its program with Mozart’s “spring-like” string quartet — K. 589.
The Venango Museum is now accepting reservations for its antique appraisal luncheon.
The U.S. Department of Agriculture, Forest Service is offering a free interpretive night sky program in the Allegheny National Forest at Kinzua Beach off Route 59 from 8:30 to 9:30 p.m. Friday, April 14.
April 7, 2001
Franklin City Council approved the demolition of three more blighted houses at the panel’s monthly meeting Monday.
The Clarion Forest Visiting Nurses Association will offer a grief support group from 10 to 11:30 a.m. Thursdays, beginning April 20, in the VNA office at 271 Perkins Road in Clarion.
Blood drives
(The Nifty at 90 series in today’s newspaper spotlights Marie Sophie Marczak of Oil City. The article was submitted by her family.)
Honor roll
The University of Pittsburgh at Titusville’s Education and Training Hub will hold a spring open house at 9 a.m. Saturday, April 15.
The following students at Christian Life Academy were named to the principal’s list or honor roll for the third quarter grading period:
Oil City Garden Club
UPMC Northwest will hold a free Earth Day lunch-n-learn and interpretative walk from 1 to 2 p.m. April 18.
Street paving contracts and an engineering contract were approved at Monday’s monthly meeting of Franklin City Council.
Forest County commissioners on Wednesday approved paying for the match on the two ambulances the county ordered in December 2021 that are expected to arrive soon in the county.
Franklin School Board members held a special meeting Wednesday to approve some items for roof repairs at the district’s schools.
An author with local ties has written a second crime novel that again uses Franklin as the primary backdrop for his story.
April 6, 2001
Edward and Patricia Thorpe of Titusville are celebrating their 50-year wedding anniversary today.
According to both Oil City Police Chief Dave Ragon and Venango County Coroner Christina Rugh, no additional body has been discovered in the local area since Marcy Suzette Nellis was found deceased near the West End bike trail on the morning of March 27.
The Oil Region Alliance will hold a workshop on restoring three-coat plaster at the historic Judge McKee House in Clintonville from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday, May 6.
April 5, 2001
Volunteers with the Ruffed Grouse Society (RGS) and American Woodcock Society (AWS) tackled another section of alder renewal for wildlife at Tionesta Lake on Saturday.
The following students at Cranberry High School were named to the principal’s list or honor roll for the third-quarter grading period:
The Venango Area Chamber of Commerce will host a candidate forum at Wanango Country Club in Reno from 7:30 to 9:30 a.m. Friday, April 28.
Galaxy Federal Credit Union will hold its 16th annual Shred Week from April 17 to 23 during regular business hours, at 1313 Liberty St. in Franklin.
Future Leaders and Entrepreneurs Exchange (FLEX), the young professionals organization of the Venango Area Chamber of Commerce, is hosting its annual FLEX Presents event Friday, April 21.
Spring could finally be felt in the air Tuesday night in downtown Franklin as balmy weather and evening sunshine greeted the park-full of families who came to participate in the annual city Easter egg hunt in Fountain Park.
Oil City TOPS
The Venango County Community Recycling Center will host an Earth Day celebration from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, April 22.
Basic training
Graham Cemetery
April 4, 2001
The Atlantic Avenue Church nursery school and preschool in Franklin is accepting registrations for the 2023-24 school year.
Fly Fishers International (FFI) will conduct casting skills development at the Blood Farm day use area at Oil Creek State Park from 10 a.m. to noon on Saturdays June 10, 17 and 24.
Local racers are invited to provide information and photos for the newspaper’s annual Racing edition.
The Forest County Country Music Association will hold its next music night Friday, April 14.
KNOX— Over 100 people took to the track at the Keystone High School Sunday to support “Autism Tough.”
STRATTANVILLE — On Saturday 40 vendors lined the gym at the Clarion-Limestone High School to raise money for the school’s band.