The Allegheny National Forest, through the U.S. Forest Service, is accepting proposals seeking funds for local natural resource projects through the Allegheny Resource Advisory Committee (RAC).

The proposals will be accepted through Jan. 21.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Tree of Hope set up at mall
Community News

Tree of Hope set up at mall

  • From staff reports

The American Cancer Society will offer the public the opportunity to symbolically light a bulb on its Tree of Hope located in the common area at the Cranberry Mall near the former Bon Ton.

Community News

Club Notes

  • From staff reports

Clarion TOPS — The meeting of Take Off Pounds Sensibly 742 of Clarion was held Nov. 22 with 9 members weighing in.

Community News

About People

  • Mark Oliver

BIRTHDAYS — Sugar Creek Station residents celebrating birthdays in December are Nola Proper, Dec. 4; Gladys Finefrock, Ann Moodie, Florence Dailey and Alice Butler, all Dec. 5; Alvin Arnold and Nancy Harriger, both Dec. 6; and Mike Catanzaro, Dec. 12.

Community News

Area health system virus tests

Butler Health System reported Clarion Hospital had collected 17,353 specimens for COVID-19 testing through Sunday, including 14,504 tests at the hospital’s outdoor collection site. A total of 3,402 tests were positive for the virus. As of 7:30 a.m. Monday, the hospital has 14 COVID-19 in-pat…

Community News

Thompson to host telephone town hall

WASHINGTON — U.S. Rep. Glenn Thompson will host a telephone town hall at 6 p.m. Wednesday to discuss issues pertaining to the 15th Congressional District, his Washington office announced.

Community News

Club Notes

  • From staff reports

Tri-County Duplicate Bridge — Winners at Tuesday’s meeting of the Tri-County Duplicate Bridge Club were Mary Emanuele and Maryanne Richardson, first; Laura Flick and Karen Steele, second; and Barry Cressman and Frank Lounger, third.

FIRST BIRTHDAY: Adria Jean Kaye Sterling
Community News

FIRST BIRTHDAY: Adria Jean Kaye Sterling

Adria Jean Kaye Sterling, daughter of Ian and Erica Sterling of Oil City, will celebrate her first birthday Saturday, Nov. 27. Parents whose child will be marking their first birthday may send us the information and a photo by going online to www.TheDerrick.com, clicking on the Home button, …