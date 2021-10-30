WARREN — The U.S. Department of Agriculture, Forest Service, announced plans to conduct fall-prescribed fires on Allegheny National Forest in Forest and Elk counties, which will occur after Monday.
Fire management staff, in consultation with forest resource specialists, have identified wildlife habitat management goals for a 23-acre burn of the newly created Savannah in the Grouse Garden Unit located east of Loleta, within Millstone Township.
Tri-County Duplicate Bridge — Winners at Tuesday’s meeting of the Tri-County Duplicate Bridge Club were Laura Flick and Karen Steele, first; Frank Klinger and Stewart Kunselman, second; and Lois Gregg and Maryann Richardson, third.
UPMC Northwest on Friday reported it had collected 16,971 specimens for COVID-19 testing. A total of 1,321 tests were positive for the virus. As of Thursday, the hospital has 22 confirmed COVID-19 in-patients.
Butler Health System on Thursday reported Clarion Hospital had collected 16,035 specimens for COVID-19 testing, including 13,500 tests at the hospital. A total of 2,825 tests were positive for the virus. As of 7:30 a.m. Thursday, the hospital has 11 confirmed COVID-19 in-patients, including …
HARRISBURG — The state Senate on Wednesday passed legislation sponsored by Sen. Scott Hutchinson that would help move Pennsylvania out of a pandemic economy and create jobs, according to a news release from Hutchinson’s office.
WASHINGTON — Sens. Pat Toomey, R-Pa., and Maggie Hassan, D-N.H., introduced a bipartisan amendment to this year’s National Defense Authorization Act (NDAA) to help stop the influx of illegal fentanyl into the U.S. from drug traffickers.
Matthew Woolcock, a Cranberry High School senior who attends Venango Technology Center, received the first place Region 1 award in the James F. Lincoln Arc Welding Foundation Welding Project Competition.
According to state Department of Health statistics, the average number of daily COVID-19 cases reported from Venango and Forest counties has decreased but has increased in Clarion County over the past seven days.
With Thanksgiving and the holidays approaching, the American Red Cross urges donors to continue to make and keep appointments now and in the weeks ahead to help overcome the ongoing emergency blood and platelet shortage that has significantly impacted the nation’s blood supply.
Kathryn Ann Sundberg, daughter of Jami and Eugene Sundberg Jr. of Erie and Nicholas Paul Jones, son of Val and Matt Jones of Franklin, exchanged wedding vows at Wayside Presbyterian Church, Erie, on Saturday, Oct. 2, 2021.
Six area chamber of commerce professionals, including Clarion Area Chamber of Business and Industry leader Tracy Becker, received distinguished service awards during the Pennsylvania Association of Chamber Professionals leadership conference.
PennDOT will host a public meeting from 3 to 7 p.m. Monday, Nov. 8, at Keystone Elementary School in Knox to discuss “diversion” routes for the proposed Interstate 80 Canoe Creek bridge replacement project.