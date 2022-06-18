MARIENVILLE — After heavy winds on Thursday night, U.S. Forest Service crews have been clearing downed trees on priority roads and trails and two roads have been closed in Allegheny National Forest.
Forest Road 143 is closed between Forest Road 297 and Forest Road 237, south of Red Mill Pond. Also, Forest Road 237 is closed 1.2 miles south of State Route 948 due to unstable hazard trees overhanging the road.
PITTSBURGH — The state’s tax on natural gas development generated $234 million in 2021, marking the second-largest amount ever returned to communities across the commonwealth, according to the state Public Utility Commission.
The following students at Venango Region Catholic School, which includes Venango Catholic High School and St. Stephen Elementary School, have been named to the honor roll for the fourth-quarter grading period:
RETIRES — Brian Hale has retired from Forest Area School District after serving as a teacher for 35 years. He was hired in August 1987 and taught kindergarten, first, second and fourth grades over the years at East and West Forest elementary schools. He developed an annual fourth-grade curri…