Allergies or COVID-19?

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention note that it's easy to mistake common allergy symptoms for COVID-19. But it's important that people recognize the symptoms of allergies and COVID-19 are different.
As winter gave way to spring, nature did not give any signs in relation to what the people of the world were going through. As trees and flowers bloomed just like they do every spring, the people accustomed to witnessing the awe-inspiring transformation on display each spring were experiencing a transformation of their own.
Social distancing measures enacted during the COVID-19 outbreak in late-winter forced many people to stay home, only venturing outside to run routine errands like buying groceries or filling prescriptions. People were urged to stay home to help prevent the COVID-19 virus from spreading, and those recommendations included people exhibiting mild symptoms of illness.