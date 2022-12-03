Winners of the Oil Region Alliance’s outdoor recreation business plan contest were announced during Friday’s Christmas Past celebration in Oil City.

First place and a $10,000 prize went to Adam Diem of Oil Valley Gravel LLC for expansion of the Roughneck Gravel Roubaix bike race based in Titusville over Memorial Day Weekend.

There was an error made in the Events Hub listing for the YWCA Sweet Treats event on Saturday. The ad should have read the basket raffle prizes are valued at $200.

Community News

About People

COMPLETES TRAINING — Lola Smith of Titusville completed the Pennsylvania Forest Stewards Volunteer Program’s training after participating in a four-day workshop on forest stewardship at Camp Krislund in Centre County. Smith also completed more than 24 hours of classroom and field training in…

Community News

About People

100TH BIRTHDAY — A card shower for Virginia Smith of Franklin will be held Dec. 6 in honor of her 100th birthday. Cards may be mailed to Virginia Smith, c/o The Caring Place, 103 N. 13th St., Room 202, Franklin, 16323.

Community News

Schubert Club to host Christmas concert

  • From staff reports

The Schubert Musical and Literary Club will host its annual “Sounds of the Season” Christmas concert at 3 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 11, in the sanctuary of Grace United Methodist Church at 100 Central Ave. in Oil City.