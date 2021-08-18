Alliance giving away copies of Victorian sketchbook

Heavy rain early...then remaining cloudy with showers and a thunderstorm or two for the afternoon. Potential for heavy rainfall. High 73F. Winds ENE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 100%. 1 to 2 inches of rain expected..
An historic bridge that was constructed in 1887 has been removed from its original site over Pine Creek on Messerall Road in Oil Creek Township and will be refurbished for use in the new Pymatuning State Park trail project.
The rise in the area's number of COVID-19 cases recently prompted the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention to categorize both Venango and Clarion counties as having a "substantial" transmission rate, which means there are 50 to 100 cases for every 100,000 people in the county.
As the Venango County Fair wound down for another year, as animals were loaded up to head home and friends said their goodbyes in the disappearing campground, fair organizers took stock and thought about next summer.