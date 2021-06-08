Alliance's outdoor recreation business contest starts today

The Oil Region Alliance's outdoor recreation business contest is starting today.
The Alliance seeks to award up to $5,000 to a business or individual with an idea to provide services to nature-based outdoor recreation users in Venango County, Hydetown, Oil Creek Township and Titusville in Crawford County, Foxburg in Clarion County and Parker in Armstrong County.
William Hasson, a prominent businessman and philanthropist who turned over a 48-acre parcel of land to Oil City in 1895 that would become Hasson Park, began his working career as the general manager of the iron furnace works at the mouth of Oil Creek.