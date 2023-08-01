The Tri-City area Alcoholics Anonymous organization and the Al-Anon Family Group Pennsylvania District 28 have provided the following information about when and where meetings are held regularly in the area.
The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation has announced that a bridge rehabilitation with a detour on Olean Trail (Route 2005) in Limestone Township, Clarion County, will take place Aug. 7 through 22.
The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation and various safety partners will host a free children’s bicycle rodeo on Saturday, Aug. 5 in the parking lot of Titusville City Hall, 107 N. Franklin Street, for children ages 5 to 12.
The President Township Volunteer Fire Department hasn’t been dispatched by Venango County 911 since early June at the request of the township supervisors, who have expressed concerns about the department.