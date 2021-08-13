Always room for fun at fair

- From staff reports
Cranberry Township will host a car cruise and free bluegrass concert Saturday, Aug. 21, in Morrison Park.
- From staff reports
Barrow card party - Bridge winners Wednesday at the Barrow card party luncheon were Mary Emanuele, first; Nancy Whaley, second; and Soni Houser, third.
- From staff reports
Oil City Class of 1961
- From staff reports
Aug. 13, 1999
- By KARA O'NEIL Staff writer
Forest County commissioners chairman Mark Kingston said at the panel's meeting Wednesday there are times when it takes an hour or more for an ambulance to arrive on the east side of the county.
- By DILLON PROVENZA Staff writer
Cranberry Township will allocate more coronavirus relief money toward rent and mortgage assistance for low to moderate income households.
- From staff reports
Aug. 12, 1999
- From staff reports
Oil City Class of 1958
- From staff reports
Graduates
- From staff reports
Students in Venango County school districts can once again receive free haircuts during the United Way of Venango County's third annual Back to School: Hair Affair.
- From staff reports
In addition to Harold Albright and Layton Matchulet, who served as general chairmen of the Oil City centennial committee, many others whose names were familiar around town had leadership roles in planning the celebration.
- By RODNEY L. SHERMAN Staff writer
KNOX - The Keystone School Board earlier this week hired Teresa L. Young as the district's superintendent.
- From staff reports
MARIENVILLE - The U.S. Department of Agriculture, Forest Service announced Marienville District Ranger Rob Fallon signed the decision notice and finding of no significant impact for the Beaver Meadows Campground Decommissioning project.
- From staff reports
The Titusville Oil Festival will kick off Friday and run through Sunday.
- From staff reports
Frederick and Nancy Keen of Marble-Fryburg area will celebrate their 50th wedding anniversary Saturday.
- By STACEY GROSS Staff writer
Flint knapping is a primitive craft that's growing in popularity, and Joe Graham, of Hilliards, was on hand to demonstrate it Wednesday at the Venango County Fair.
- By KARA O'NEIL Staff writer
A little piece of Oil City's landmark Drake Theater has received a new lease on life and is now on display at the Venango Museum.
- By RANDY BARTLEY Staff writer
CLARION - Jill Foys, executive director of the Northwest Commission, brought some good news to the Clarion County commissioners on Tuesday.
- By LAURA O'NEIL Staff writer
The UPMC health system isn't requiring its workers to be vaccinated at this point.
- By RODNEY L. SHERMAN Clarion News editor
KNOX - The permits weren't "in hand" as of Tuesday, but Knox Borough officials believe Horsethief Days will begin as scheduled Saturday.
- From staff reports
BUTLER - Butler Health System, which includes Clarion Hospital, has again received recognition as an accredited Center of Excellence by the Surgical Review Corp.
- By RANDY BARTLEY Staff writer
CLARION - Courtroom No. 1 of the Clarion County Courthouse will be closed for most of August as extensive remodeling has begun, including painting and the installation of new carpeting.
- From staff reports
Aug. 11, 1999
- By DILLON PROVENZA Staff writer
Ronnie Beith, the beloved Franklin events and marketing coordinator, was honored for her tireless work for the city on Sunday.
- By LAURA O'NEIL Staff writer
Oil City was a popular stop for circuses and curiosity shows throughout the 20th century as the prosperous oil town attracted many big-name performers.
- From staff reports
Oil City Class of 1975
- From staff reports
Oil City TOPS - Nine TOPS and four KOPS attended last week's meeting of Oil City TOPS Chapter 0977.
- From staff reports
Aug. 10, 1999
- From staff reports
Alan McGill, a senior supervisory special agent with the state Attorney Generals' Office, is available to speak at schools, churches and community organizations in regard to how to recognize scams. He can be contacted at amcgill@attorneygeneral.gov.
- By KARA O'NEIL Staff writer
In addition to circus acts, many other entertainment options could be found in Oil City and the surrounding area a century ago.
- From staff reports
- From staff reports
Robert and Kim Gates of Sligo will celebrate there 30th wedding anniversary today.
- By DILLON PROVENZA Staff writer
People flocked to Fountain Park for Taste of Franklin on Sunday.
- By RANDY BARTLEY Staff writer
CLARION - Melissa Fulton, executive director of the United Way of Clarion, was watching the weather radar very closely Saturday afternoon. Fulton, the organizer of the Clarion River Jam Bluegrass Festival still had an evening of entertainment on tap and rain would not help.
- From staff reports
Dan and Jody Smayda of Oil City will mark their 35th wedding anniversary Thursday.
- From staff reports
The Nifty at 90 series in today's newspaper spotlights William "Bill" Kapp of Oil City. The article was submitted by his family.
- From staff reports
Oil City once was a hub of railroad activity, both passenger and freight, from the turn of the century through the 1950s.
- From staff reports
Aug. 9, 1999
- By RANDY BARTLEY Staff writer
CLARION - "Bluegrass is fun music," said Jeff Parker of the band "Cattywampus." "It just makes you want to tap your toe."
