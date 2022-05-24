Ambassador from Azerbaijan to visit Drake Well

During the Cranberry Area School Board’s regular meeting on Monday evening, next year’s preliminary budget was passed — with a 2.3% tax increase — and staff changes were approved, including the retirement of high school Assistant Principal Shawn Deemer.
Klapec Trucking Co. recently was named recipient of the Pennsylvania Motor Truck Association’s 2021 Fleet Safety President’s Award, the premier recognition for most outstanding fleet safety in the state.
Franklin High School physics teacher Matt Jones and 16 high school physics and biology students recently visited Sandycreek Elementary School to assist first graders with an innovative “egg drop” activity.
Colleen O’Reilly, of College Station, Texas, daughter of the late Lynn O’Reilly, and Pat O’Reilly of Mardella Springs, Maryland, and Eric Guth, of College Station, Texas, son of Chris and Sharon Guth of Clarion, were married April 22, at Pecan Springs Ranch in Dripping Springs, Texas.
More groups and organizations are bringing back their special events, so the newspaper has restarted its weekly calendar of events listing to help readers find things to do in the community. The Events Hub will be featured each Friday in The Derrick and The News-Herald.
Motorists who are finding their vehicle license plates difficult to read can take steps to get a replacement plate during an event set for 3 to 5 p.m. Thursday, June 2, at state Rep. Donna Oberlander’s district office.