Analysis underway for Allegheny Forest project

Allegheny National Forest’s Bradford Ranger District is initiating an environmental analysis of the 20,252-acre Porcupine Run Project located in Cherry Grove, Limestone and Watson townships in Warren County and Hickory, Howe and Kingsley townships.
Proposed actions within the project area include improvements to forest health through tree harvesting and reforestation, oak restoration, prescribed fire, treatment of non-native invasive plants, wildlife habitat improvements and aquatic habitat and stream improvements.