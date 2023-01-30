ANNIVERSARY: Adams/70 years

Jack and Betty Adams, on their wedding day.

 Contributed photo

Jack and Betty Adams of Franklin are celebrating their 70th wedding anniversary Tuesday.

Mr. Adams and the former Betty Snyder were married Jan. 31, 1953 at St. Patrick Church in Franklin.

0
0
0
0
0

Community News

Area AA Meetings Listed

The Tri-City area Alcoholics Anonymous organization has provided the following updated information about when and where meetings are held regularly in the area.

WEDDING: Stack/Klingler
Community News

WEDDING: Stack/Klingler

Jamie Stack and Devon Klingler of Oil City exchanged wedding vows at 4 p.m. on July 2, 2022, at an evening garden wedding at the bride’s family home in Oil City.

Community News

Keystone Honor Roll

The following students at Keystone High School were named to the principal’s list or honor roll for the second quarter grading period: