ANNIVERSARY: Anderson-50 Years

David C. and Peggy Anderson of Meadville celebrated their 50th wedding anniversary Aug. 8.
David C. Anderson and the former Peggy Raybuck were married by Fr. Edward Wilson on Aug. 8, 1970, at St. Agatha Church in Meadville.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
David C. and Peggy Anderson of Meadville celebrated their 50th wedding anniversary Aug. 8.
David C. Anderson and the former Peggy Raybuck were married by Fr. Edward Wilson on Aug. 8, 1970, at St. Agatha Church in Meadville.