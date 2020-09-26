ANNIVERSARY: Anna-40 Years

Kirk and Jullie Anna of Reno will celebrate their 40th anniversary Sunday.
Kirk Anna and the former Jullie Shepard were married Sept. 27, 1980, at the First Baptist Church of Oil City by the Rev. Roger Barnes.
