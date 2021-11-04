Jim and Maribeth Bajorek of Franklin will celebrate their 50th wedding anniversary Saturday.
Mr. Bajorek and the former Maribeth Bell were married Nov. 6, 1971, at St. Patrick Church in Franklin by the Rev. Tom Hartle.
CLARION — With no contested races at the county level, the results of the 2021 general election weren’t in question on Tuesday as about 9,051 Clarion County residents went to the polls.
Nov. 4, 1999
UPMC Northwest will host a virtual better breathing clinic at 4 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 17.
The annual Pajama Project coordinated by Christ Episcopal Church of Oil City is celebrating its 10th season this year.
Principal’s list
According to state Department of Health statistics, the average number of daily COVID-19 cases reported from the tri-county area over the past seven days has remained, for the most part, flat.
Forest County commissioners on Wednesday approved paying for three poles for broadband to be erected using part of the county’s American Rescue Plan funds.
CLARION — State Rep. Donna Oberlander, along with the state police’s Office of Community Engagement, will hold a town-hall meeting on human trafficking at 7 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 18, at Trinity Point Church of God.
A family of five was displaced after their Cooperstown home was destroyed in a fire early Sunday morning.
U.S. Rep. Mike Kelly, along with members of the Congressional Caucus Diabetes Caucus, introduced the Expanding Access to Diabetes Self-Management Training Act.
The Oil Region Library Association plans to continue its Hidden Heritage series into next year and is asking for some help from the public.
Clarion TOPS — Meetings of Take off Pounds Sensibly 742 of Clarion were held Oct. 18 with 11 members weighing in and Oct. 25 with 12 members weighing in.
Nov. 3, 1999
WASHINGTON — U.S. Rep. Mike Kelly, R-16th District, and U.S. Rep. Morgan Griffith, a Virginia Republican, along with other members of the Congressional Pro-Life Caucus, led more than 50 House colleagues in calling for transparency and accountability into the National Institutes of Health (NIH).
Marcella F. Seitz of Lucinda will mark her 100th birthday Friday.
Venango Christian High School Class of 1971 held their 50th class reunion Saturday, Aug. 7 at the home of Jim and Kathy Andres McBride Hoover.
Butler Health System reported Clarion Hospital through Sunday had collected 16,138 specimens for COVID-19 testing, including 13,578 tests at the hospital. A total of 2,892 tests were positive for the virus. As of 7:30 a.m. Monday, the hospital reported it has 11 COVID-19 in-patients (10 conf…
WASHINGTON — U.S. Sen. Bob Casey, D-Pa., released the following statement on the announcement that the Biden Administration and the European Union have reached an agreement on steel and aluminum tariffs:
CLARION — Clarion Hospital contributed $52,258,098 to the region’s economy and supported 369 local jobs during the 2020 fiscal year, according to a new report released by the Hospital and Healthsystem Association of Pennsylvania (HAP).
Nov. 2, 1999
The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation will hold an on-demand, virtual public meeting for the Canoe Creek Bridges Project through Dec. 1, beginning at noon. The meeting can be accessed at www.penndot.gov/i80CanoeCreek.
The Nifty at 90 series in today’s newspaper spotlights Lola Eilene Vogus of Franklin. The article was submitted by her family.
Kendall Elaine Scott, daughter of Sara Chapin and Douglas Scott, and granddaughter of Scott and April Chapin, and Doug and Shawna Scott, all of Oil City, will celebrate her first birthday today. Parents whose child will be marking their first birthday may send us the information and a photo …
CLARION — The Norwex Foundation for a Brighter Future made a $25,000 donation to the Clarion Sunshine Project on Monday.
WASHINGTON — More than 70 members of the U.S. House of Representatives, including Mike Kelly, R-16th District, signed onto a letter to U.S. Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas and other White House officials over a report that the administration is considering payments to individu…
The Clarion Mall was taken over by gnomes, a Mandalorian, witches, a walking and talking pickle and even a T-Rex or two Saturday for the annual Trunk or Treat and Halloween Parade.
The Nifty at 90 series in today’s newspaper spotlights Vivian Zacherl of Lucinda. The article was submitted by her family.
Nov. 1, 1999
Tri-County Duplicate Bridge — Winners at Tuesday’s meeting of the Tri-County Duplicate Bridge Club were Laura Flick and Karen Steele, first; Frank Klinger and Stewart Kunselman, second; and Lois Gregg and Maryann Richardson, third.
Oil City water crews will flush fire hydrants from 10 p.m. to 6 a.m. Sunday through Thursday nights.
The Nifty at 90 series in today’s newspaper spotlights John Whitling of Lucinda. The article was submitted by his family.
Venango County’s household hazardous waste and electronics recycling program is on hold until further notice, according to a Planning Commission news release.
National Fuel Gas Distribution Corp. is requesting a rate increase of about $6.50 in the monthly bill of a typical residential customer.
Oct. 30, 1999
The Clarion County Career Center will hold an open house from 4:30 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. Thursday at 447 Career Lane, Shippenville.
UPMC Northwest on Friday reported it had collected 16,971 specimens for COVID-19 testing. A total of 1,321 tests were positive for the virus. As of Thursday, the hospital has 22 confirmed COVID-19 in-patients.
The City of Franklin street department will pick up leaves with the vacuum machines next week in the following areas:
WARREN — The U.S. Department of Agriculture, Forest Service, announced plans to conduct fall-prescribed fires on Allegheny National Forest in Forest and Elk counties, which will occur after Monday.
The Oil City Arts Council is going back in time for an evening during a Roaring ‘20s speakeasy event next month at the National Transit Building.
Christmas on Rt. 66 SALE ! 5 mi S of Clarion past Limesto…
Cub Cadet Pro Z 972 SD Zero Turn Mower: steering wheel, r…
Apples: Honeycrisp, McIntosh, Gala, Cortland, Yellow Deli…
-Petersheim’s- EverCrisp, Cortland, McIntosh, N. Spy, Ida…
Snap Dragons, Apples - (Honeycrisp, cortland), cabbage &a…
Jimmy Karg family A heartfelt thank you. Maybe you stoppe…
Found Kayak on Paint Creek. Identify to claim. (814)227-8999
Found Yellow Lab near CL School on October 28th. (running…