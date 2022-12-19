ANNIVERSARY: Banner/50 Years

Nancy and Ted Banner on their wedding day.

 Contributes photo

Ted and Nancy Banner are celebrating their 50th wedding anniversary Friday.

Ted and the former Nancy Dean first met at Keystone High School, with Ted being a member of the class of 1968 and Nancy the class of 1969.

0
0
0
0
0

ANNIVERSARY: Lukasiak/50 years
Community News

ANNIVERSARY: Lukasiak/50 years

Mark and Kathryn (Kathy) Lukasiak of Oil City are celebrating their 50-year wedding anniversary on Friday, which is also the 50-year anniversary of the Steelers’ “Immaculate Reception.”

Wreaths Across America: Franklin
Community News

Wreaths Across America: Franklin

Above, the Venango Chapter Daughters of the American Revolution participated in Wreaths Across America on Saturday at the Pioneer Cemetery in Franklin. Also helping with the ceremony and wreath placements were veterans from the area and the Franklin Kiwanis. Below, Marine Corps veteran Dento…

Community News

Area AA Meetings Listed

The Tri-City area Alcoholics Anonymous organization has provided the following updated information about when and where meetings are held regularly in the area.

Community News

Coefields Corners traffic light down

  • From staff reports

The traffic lights at the Coefields Corners in Franklin, which is the intersection of 13th Street, Grant Street, Meadville Pike, Rocky Grove Avenue and Second Avenue, has experienced a “catastrophic failure” and will need a complete replacement of the traffic controller.

Community News

Clarion food distribution postponed

  • From staff reports

The Clarion First Presbyterian Church’s food bag distribution scheduled for today has been rescheduled for Monday due to the winter weather advisory in effect for the region.

CASA director Evans to retire
Community News

CASA director Evans to retire

  • From staff reports

Cinnamon Evans, director of Venango County’s Court Appointed Special Advocates program, has announced her retirement, effective at the end of the year.