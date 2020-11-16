ANNIVERSARY: Bauer-60 years

Gerard and Agnes Bauer of Lucinda, will mark their 60th wedding anniversary Thursday.
Gerard Bauer and the former Agnes Siegel were married Nov. 19, 1960, at St. Michael Church in Fryburg by the Rev. Francis Theobald.
Updated: November 16, 2020 @ 6:05 am
