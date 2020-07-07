ANNIVERSARY: Beach - 25 years

Tina and Mike Beach, On their wedding day

Tina and Michael Beach of 24 Orange St., Oil City, will celebrate their 25th wedding anniversary Wednesday.

Mr. Beach and the former Tina Beatty were married July 8, 1995, in the Bethel United Methodist Church in Siverly by the Rev. Linda Porter.

