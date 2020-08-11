ANNIVERSARY: Beary- 65 Years

Janice and Leroy Beary

Leroy A. and Janice C. Beary of 370 Eisenman Road, Venus, will mark their 65th wedding anniversary Wednesday.

Leroy A. Beary and the former Janice Hartle were married Aug. 12, 1955, in Warren.

