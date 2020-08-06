ANNIVERSARY: Beightol- 50 years

David and Joyce Beightol of 999 Route 157, Oil City, will celebrate their 50th wedding anniversary Friday.
David Beightol and the former Joyce Muldoon were married by the Rev. James Elston on Aug. 7, 1970, at the First Church of God in Oil City.
