ANNIVERSARY: Bell/65 years

Jane and George Bell on their wedding day

 Contributed photo

George and Jane Bell of Oil City are celebrating their 65-year wedding anniversary today.

George Bell and the former Jane Hudick were married June 7, 1958, at the Assumption BVM Church in Oil City by the Rev. Joseph Kacprowicz.

