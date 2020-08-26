ANNIVERSARY: Bennett - 25 years

Dale and Debbie Bennett of Innis Street are celebrating their 25th wedding anniversary today.
Dale Bennett and the former Debbie Wygant were married Aug. 26, 1995, at Grace United Methodist Church in Oil City.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Partly cloudy skies during the morning hours will give way to occasional showers in the afternoon. High 79F. Winds W at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40%..
Partly to mostly cloudy skies with scattered thunderstorms before midnight. Low 68F. Winds SW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40%.
Updated: August 26, 2020 @ 3:02 am
Dale and Debbie Bennett of Innis Street are celebrating their 25th wedding anniversary today.
Dale Bennett and the former Debbie Wygant were married Aug. 26, 1995, at Grace United Methodist Church in Oil City.