ANNIVERSARY: Best- 60 years

William "Bill" and Saundra "Sissy" Best of Oil City will celebrate their 60th wedding anniversary on Thursday.
William Best and the former Saundra Mooney were married on Aug. 6, 1960, in Oil City by Rev. Wade Stewart.
